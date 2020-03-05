Man charged with burglary

VALDOSTA — Video evidence led to the arrest of a suspect in a burglary Tuesday, according to police.
At 7 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of East Adair Street on a burglary call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The officer saw surveillance video of a man entering a business and stealing items.
Images from the video were distributed to other officers, and one of them investigating another case at 1:40 p.m. recognized the man in the video. Several items taken during the burglary were recovered, police said.
Rodriquez Owens, 33, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the police statement.
“The video-surveillance evidence collected in this case proved to be invaluable. Having the images of the offender shared department-wide, and the teamwork of our officers helped ensure the offender would be brought to justice,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
