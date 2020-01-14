Man charged with burglary

VALDOSTA — A man was arrested following a burglary at a Valdosta business Monday, according to reports.
At 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 500 block of North Oak Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. An officer noticed damage to the building and saw someone hiding inside, the statement said.
When more officers arrived, the suspect refused to leave the business. Police entered the building with a K9 unit and the suspect was detained without incident.
Gerrick Rolle, 23, of Valdosta was arrested and charged with felony burglary, felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.