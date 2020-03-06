Man charged with burglary

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were alerted to a subject coming from behind an 1100 block North Ashley Street business, carrying a television, according to a Valdosta Police Department report. When approached by police, the suspect put down the television and ran.
Officers followed and caught the suspect, police said, and the television was confirmed as stolen from the business.
Jeffrey West, 20, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer, police said.
“Here is another example of a citizen witnessing something out of the ordinary and quickly notifying law enforcement. This resulted in the quick response of our officers to ultimately catch the offender in the act," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.