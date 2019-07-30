VALDOSTA — A 20-year-old Valdosta man has been arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles after being seen by a private resident's surveillance camera, according to police.
Ja’Montae Mayo is charged with entering an auto to commit a theft — felony, obstruction of an officer — misdemeanor, carrying a concealed weapon — misdemeanor and one other active arrest warrant, according to a police report.
About two weeks ago, a report was made to the Valdosta Police Department about people unlawfully entering a vehicle in the 4400 block of Kenilworth Circle. The report states the vehicle owner had a surveillance camera at the residence, which recorded the offenders.
Detectives put the images of the offenders out to all members of the police department and a patrol officer quickly identified both offenders, the report states. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mayo on the charge of entering an auto to commit a theft or felony, according to the VPD.
At 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 26, detectives were driving in the 1000 block of West Gordon Street when they saw the suspect walking down the street, according to the report.
When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he began to physically resist the detectives, causing everyone to fall into the middle of a busy road. During the struggle, the suspect told detectives he had a gun, and he continued to reach toward his side, according to the report.
Detectives subdued the suspect and recovered the handgun concealed in his waistband, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Mayo was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
“Instead of this offender cooperating with detectives about his arrest warrant, he physically resisted while having access to a handgun," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "He selfishly put the lives of our detectives in danger. Our detectives did outstanding work in taking him into custody without anyone getting injured.”
The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.