Man charged with assault

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was charged with aggravated assault after a woman was attacked Tuesday, according to police.
At about 3 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Brookwood Drive in reference to a woman being assaulted, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday. The woman said a man she knows choked her until she was unconscious and struck her in the head, causing a large gash, the statement said.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated.
While checking the area, a narcotics detective located and arrested Anthony Randy Duncan, 46, of Valdosta, according to the statement. Duncan was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery, police said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.