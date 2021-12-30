Man charged with armed robbery, carjacking

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man early in the week after an armed robbery and carjacking, according to authorities Thursday.
At about 11 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 2800 block of North Ashley Street after someone called 911 about a robbery at gunpoint in the parking lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police were told a suspect approached the victim while holding a handgun and demanded property.
The victim’s car was taken by the suspect, who left the scene heading north on Ashley Street. A police officer saw the car heading north at a high rate of speed and followed it, while a Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop on the car, the statement said. The car didn’t stop, and after a short chase, the suspect wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police, troopers and Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies worked together to find the suspect, who was found in the back yard of a home and taken into custody. The handgun used in the robbery was found.
The suspect — described as a 20-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony armed robbery, felony possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and felony hijacking a vehicle, the police statement said.
“I am proud of the working relationship that our local law enforcement agencies have with each other. This was truly a team effort to ensure that this dangerous subject was taken off the streets without anyone getting injured,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.