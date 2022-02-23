Man charged with armed robbery, assault

VALDOsTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man recently following a robbery that involved an assault.
At about 9 p.m., Feb. 16, officers responded to Smith Park on East Central Avenue after a caller said someone had been assaulted, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released this week.
Police found a 59-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He told officers he had been sitting on a bench when someone struck him in the head with a metal object and took his wallet.
On Feb. 18, the suspect, a 38-year-old Valdosta man, was arrested on charges of felony armed robbery, felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated assault, police said.
“We are proud of our patrol officers and detectives for working together to get this violent offender located and in custody quickly,” Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
