VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man is charged in an assault case earlier in the week.
At 1:46 a.m., Oct. 25, police headed to the 500 block of River Street on an aggravated assault call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A man told an officer that a known person pulled a knife on him during an argument, then took his car and cellphone as he left.
While officers were still on the scene, the suspect returned in the man’s car and was detained.
The suspect — identified by police as a 33-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle, misdemeanor theft by taking and felony aggravated assault, police said.
“We are grateful this argument did not result in anyone being injured or worse. It is always best to walk away and communicate when all involved are calm,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
