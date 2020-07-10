Man charged in Valdosta car theft

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces charges after a vehicle was reported missing in Valdosta early Thursday, according to reports.
At 10 a.m., a police officer responded to the 1200 block of North Ashley Street in reference to a stolen vehicle report, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday morning. The car’s owner said he left his key fob in the vehicle while he went inside a store for a few minutes; when he returned, the car was gone, the statement said.
A police be on the lookout was issued, and half an hour later, a Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy found the car in Lake Park. The driver was detained and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
At the same time, another Valdosta police officer worked another case in the 2000 block of North Ashley Street. The victim in the case said he was told by the business working on his car that someone had damaged it, according to the report. Items were missing from the car, which suffered about $5,000 in damage, the police said.
The missing items in this case were found inside the car that had been located in Lake Park. The business where the car had been worked on also has a surveillance system which caught the crime on video, police said.
Tyler W. Costley, 24, of Lowndes County is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, felony theft by entering an auto and felony criminal damage to property, according to the police report.
“We greatly appreciate the Lowndes County deputy that assisted in this case. Our officers did a great job sharing information in these cases which led to this offender quickly being captured. We want to continue to stress the importance of locking your vehicles and removing any items of value before leaving them unattended,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
