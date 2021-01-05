VALDOSTA – A resident's description of an offender led to an arrest in a theft by entering auto case, according to the Valdosta Police Department this week.
George A. Smith, 21, of Valdosta is charged with two felony counts of criminal attempt to commit theft by entering an auto and misdemeanor possession of tools during the commission of a crime, police reported.
At about 4 a.m., Jan. 1, police patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Williams Street to investigate a theft by entering an automobile call.
"The complainant provided the 911 dispatcher a description of the offender to include the bicycle he was riding," police reported.
Based on the description, police located the suspect, according to the report.
Surveillance video revealed a man attempting to enter two vehicles, police said.
Police claim tools commonly used to commit thefts were found during the arrest.
“The victim’s notifying us immediately allowed our officers to quickly get this offender before he could leave the area. We want to remind everyone to lock your doors and remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle unattended," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
