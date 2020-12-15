Man charged in restaurant robberies

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man has been jailed for a string of armed restaurant robberies, police said.
During the first 10 days of December, the Valdosta Police Department responded to three separate armed robberies at local restaurants on North Ashley Street, Macey Drive and Bemiss Road, according to a police statement.
Detectives were able to connect the three robberies and, on Friday, apprehended a suspect at his home without incident.
Carlos Mosely, 42, of Valdosta was charged with three counts of felony armed robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the statement said.
“Our detectives did an outstanding job going through every small detail of these cases to put the pieces together. Their hard work and determination to solve these crimes, resulted in a dangerous person being apprehended,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.