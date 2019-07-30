VALDOSTA — A 25-year-old man is charged in the robbery of a McDonald's after leading multiple law-enforcement agencies on a car chase that ended in a wreck Tuesday morning.
Rosyton Plowell is charged with robbery by sudden snatching — felony, obstruction of an officer — felony, fleeing and attempting to elude — felony, and numerous traffic offenses, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.
At about 8:30 a.m., the suspect drove into the McDonald's drive-thru at 2102 N. Ashley St. The report states he lunged into the drive-thru window, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and drove off.
Police later arrived at the scene where employees gave them a description of the suspect's vehicle and a Be On the Lookout was issued by police.
The report states a separate call came in about a hit and run accident near the 700 block of North Patterson Street. The offending vehicle involved in this accident matched the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery, according to the report.
At the same time, officers with the VPD Power Squad Unit were leaving the police department responding to the robbery, when the offender's vehicle drove by police headquarters. They caught up with the vehicle and managed to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Savannah Avenue and Toombs Street.
The driver of the vehicle resisted officers while they were speaking with him, the report states. He drove off while an officer was still halfway in the vehicle.
The officer was able to safely get away from the vehicle and pursued the suspect, according to the report.
Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies assisted the VPD in chasing the suspect west on Savannah Avenue, south on St. Augustine Road, before the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked into a fence on Old Clyattville Road.
The driver fled on foot from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended, the report states.
VPD detectives responded and conducted the investigation into the robbery. Evidence was collected that connected driver to the robbery, according to the report.
Plowell was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held pending multiple charges.
There were no injuries during the incident.
“We are very lucky that innocent citizens and officers were not injured during the careless actions of this offender," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "We are grateful of our local law-enforcement agencies working together to get this dangerous person off of the streets.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
