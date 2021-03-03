Man charged in convenience store robbery

LAKE PARK — A man was arrested Monday after a Lowndes County convenience store was robbed for the second time in two weeks, the sheriff’s office said.
At about 7 p.m., someone entered the Triangle Food Mart, 4946 U.S. 41 South, near Lake Park, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The clerk handed the suspect money; the suspect walked to a parked car and left, the statement said.
A witness saw the man get into the car and gave deputies a description. Shortly, officers saw a vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop on U.S. 41 near Inner Perimeter Road. Deputies found robbery evidence, including the money, inside the vehicle, the statement said.
Dennis Louise Akins, 49, of Valdosta is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office’s statement said. He is being held at the Lowndes County Jail and the incident remains under investigation.
Triangle Food Mart had been robbed at gunpoint Feb. 16; Mario Lashun Roberts, 48, of Valdosta was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in that incident, the sheriff’s office said in an earlier statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
