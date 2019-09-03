VALDOSTA — A resident and a friend called 911 after hiding when people broke into his apartment, according to Valdosta police Tuesday. Authorities said the quick call to police led to an arrest.
Dallas James Clark of Fayetteville is charged with felony first-degree burglary, police reported.
At 3:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a residential burglary along the 1700 block of Williams Street.
"The victim told officers he and a friend were in his apartment when four unknown subjects knocked on his door," according to the police report. "The resident indicated he overheard the subjects talking about breaking into the apartment, so he and his friend hid and notified law enforcement."
A game system was reported stolen from the apartment.
Police found the suspect in the vicinity of the break-in and arrested him.
The case is still under investigation and further arrests are pending, police said.
“The quick actions of the resident in this case made it possible for the offender to be apprehended and the stolen property to be recovered without delay. Contacting law enforcement immediately is often essential in bringing offenders to justice,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
