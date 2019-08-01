Man charged for gun, drug possession

VALDOSTA — One man was arrested after police found a stolen gun and drugs in a car late Wednesday.
According to a Valdosta Police Department report, Jacolby Jackson, 27, is charged with a felony possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor possession of drug-related tools, a felony theft by receiving stolen property – firearm and several traffic violations.
At about 9 p.m., police pulled a driver over for speeding in a 30 mile-per-hour zone. Police noticed the driver move from the driver seat to the rear seat of the vehicle, trading places with a passenger, the report stated.
While investigating the incident, officers found a handgun lying on the floorboard. When officers checked the handgun, it had been reported stolen in June, according to the report.
A K9 unit assisted in searching the vehicle, and officers found marijuana and scales commonly used to weigh narcotics inside the vehicle, the report stated.
Police also found a bag containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, police said.
Jackson was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held.
“I am proud of our officers staying observant through the traffic stop, to not only see Jackson switch places in the vehicle with a family member, but to also quickly observe a handgun, which everyone in the vehicle had access to,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
