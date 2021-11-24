Man charged after high-speed chase through Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida man Tuesday after a high-speed chase through Valdosta.
Deputies received a BOLO (be on the lookout) from Florida lawmen about a driver who fled from an attempted traffic stop, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
When a Lowndes deputy tried to pull the car over on I-75, the driver fled and got off at Exit 11, the statement said.
The car then headed through Valdosta at speeds above 100 mph, finally hitting another car and crashing at the intersection of Park and Lakeland avenues.
The driver of the other car in the collision was taken to South Georgia Medical Center; information on their injuries was not immediately available.
The Florida driver, a 33-year-old man from Titusville, was wanted in Florida for weapons violations, and has been charged in Lowndes County for fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of cocaine, criminal attempt to traffic cocaine and numerous traffic citations, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
