VALDOSTA —A man was arrested on a burglary charge after authorities saw him carrying a TV along a street.
Michael B. Williams, 35, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary, according to police.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, emergency 911 dispatch received a call about a man walking along the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive while carrying a television set, police said.
Valdosta police officers responded to the area and located the man who still had the television. He said he had permission to have the television and other items from the incident locations, police said.
Officers located the owner of the property who said it had been stolen, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.