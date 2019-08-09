Man attempts vending machine break-in

VALDOSTA — A 55-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested Thursday after police said they found him hiding between two vending machines along the 1700 block of Gornto Road.
Alex Matthews is charged with criminal trespass unlawful purpose, criminal trespass damage to property, felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and felony possession of tools for commission of a crime, according to a Valdosta police report.
At about 3:30 a.m., a VPD officer responded to a call of someone attempting to break into vending machines.
When officers arrived, they found a man on scene hiding between two vending machines, the report states. Police took him into custody and transported him to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.
According to the report, police noticed the vending machines were damaged, and the estimated cost of the damages is more than $500.
The suspect had several tools, including a crowbar, a large screwdriver and pliers, police said.
“The citizen noticing the suspicious activity and immediately notifying law enforcement brought this thief to justice in a matter of seconds," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. "When citizens work in tandem with law enforcement, the community is a much safer place.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.