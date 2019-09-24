Man arrested on drugs, obstruction charges

VALDOSTA — An arrest Friday landed a Valdosta man in jail for drug and obstruction charges, according to the Valdosta Police Department Monday.
At 10:30 p.m., officers went to the 700 block of North Troup Street to look for a suspect in an assault, according to a police statement. They approached a group of males who fled when they saw the officers, the statement said.
Officers apprehended one man who had reportedly thrown a bag down when he saw the police, according to the statement. Officers recovered the bag and found several baggies of marijuana packaged for sale, along with baggies of Alpha-PVP, or "flakka," the statement said. The street value of the narcotics was about $1,017; tools in the bag were indicative of narcotics sale, police said.
Tymetrius Nunn, 22, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of Alpha-PVP, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and felony possession of drug-related objects, the statement said. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“Our officers did a great job being observant and locating these narcotics after the offender tried to throw them down. Many children walk and have access to this area, and we are glad that our officers found them before an innocent child did,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
