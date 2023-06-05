VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man last week on drug and weapons charges.
Officers saw a group of people gathered suspiciously around a vehicle parked outside the Ora Lee West apartment complex, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The crowd dispersed as police approached.
Detectives found three firearms and cocaine inside the car; one of the guns had been stolen out of Lowndes County, police said. Two more firearms were found on the ground in the area where a couple of subjects had run, police said.
A suspect inside the car — described as an 18-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park, felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony theft by receiving stolen property, police said.
“Through incredible work by our detectives, five firearms and cocaine have been taken off the streets. There is absolutely no doubt that this group of individuals was going to commit a violent crime, which was stopped by our detectives,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
