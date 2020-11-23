Man arrested on drug, weapons charges

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Sunday, according to a police statement.
At about 12:25 a.m., a detective was traveling behind a vehicle that kept crossing over the double center lines on Northside Drive, the Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The detective conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while speaking with the driver, the detective saw a baggie that contained what appeared to be methamphetamine. The driver was detained and the vehicle was searched.
During the search, more than 22 grams of methamphetamine was located, along with 18 oxycodone hydrochloride pills and a pipe with white residue on it, the statement said. The methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $4,536, and the oxycodone hydrochloride has an approximate street value of $180.
Several baggies and two scales commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics were also found in the vehicle, as well as a handgun, police said.
Terrell R. Kirkland, 34, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance - oxycodone hydrochloride, felony possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, felony receipt, possession, or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, the police statement said.
“This detective did a great job investigating this traffic stop and getting these drugs before they could be sold onto the streets of Valdosta,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
