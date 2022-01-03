Man arrested on drug, firearms charge

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man on New Year’s Eve on drug and firearm charges.
At 8:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, officers made a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Park Avenue, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The driver got out of the car even after officers told him to stay inside; he was detained after he was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license, the statement said.
A police K9 dog alerted on the car’s rear passenger side and the car was searched. Officers found two handguns, clear plastic baggies, digital scales and a substance that field-tested positive as cocaine, police said.
The suspect, described as a 41-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, the statement said.
“These officers did a fantastic job using their training and experience to get these narcotics and guns out of our community,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.