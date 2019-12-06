VALDOSTA — After a chase, police captured and arrested a man Nov. 29 who was wanted in a shooting incident, according to Valdosta police.
At 6:45 p.m., Oct. 17, a woman drove to the police department and reported that she had been shot while at a residence in the 900 block of Ponderosa Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the lower part of her torso. She reported being in a dispute with a suspect who pulled out a gun and shot her, the statement said. Detectives obtained arrest warrants on the suspect for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
The woman was treated and released at South Georgia Medical Center, police said.
Police had been looking for the suspect since the warrants were obtained, but they had been unable to locate him.
On Nov. 29, a detective was working an off-duty job in the area of the 900 block of Old Statenville Road when he heard noises that led him to believe a vehicle was driving recklessly. When the detective arrived in the area, the vehicle tried to flee from him, but he was able to stop it quickly, the statement said. Upon stopping the vehicle a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and began to run. The detective and officers pursued and were able to catch him, according to police.
Raekwon Jamar Glover, 24, of Valdosta was jailed on the previous warrants along with a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said. He also had an active arrest warrant for probation violation, as well as several traffic offenses, which were served on him, police said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
