Man arrested in Lowndes on Cook murder warrant

VALDOSTA — A Cook County man was arrested Thursday in Lowndes County in connection with a Lenox murder investigation, authorities said.
Davontae Deandre Brown, 26, of Adel was arrested in the 900 block of McAfina Trail, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, Lenox police responded to a report of shots fired on James Road, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. Officers found Jeremy Deberry, 30, of Adel dead from an apparent gunshot wound and two men from Berrien County suffering non-lethal wounds, the GBI statement said. The injured men were treated and released from the Berrien County hospital.
The GBI was called to investigate.
Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office about the case.
Upon apprehending Brown, contraband was recovered which led Investigators to obtain and execute a search warrant, the Lowndes sheriff’s statement said.
This investigation resulted in the recovery of nine semi-automatic pistols, one rifle, ecstasy capsules, more than 3.5 ounces of marijuana, approximately $2,500 cash and tools consistent with distribution, the statement said.
Two of the pistols were found to be reported stolen from Lowndes and Cook counties, while two other pistols had altered serial numbers, the sheriff’s office said. The firearms were seized along with ammunition and a high-capacity magazine.
Brown is charged on the outstanding murder warrant as well as possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal attempt and obstruction, the sheriff’s statement said.
In connection with Brown’s arrest, Earnest Kuwmaine Hundley is charged with possession of MDMA with the intent to distribute and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, while Kievon Hundley is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.