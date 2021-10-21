Man arrested in fatal weekend shooting

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man Wednesday for a fatal weekend shooting in Valdosta.
Jaylon Smith, 19, of Valdosta was arrested after he was released from the hospital, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. Warrants charge him with felony murder and aggravated assault, the statement said.
At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Valdosta police officers and detectives were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road following several reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area, police said.
Officers found two men who had been shot. One, Jordan Coffee, 21, of Jennings, Fla., was found dead in his vehicle. The other, Smith, was nearby with gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the statement said.
“I am proud of the hard work that our detectives and crime scene personnel have done on this case and continue to do. Detectives are continuing to identify other people involved in this incident and more arrests will occur. We are continuing to see too many senseless tragedies that are affecting too many young lives,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
