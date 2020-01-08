VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested following a report of a burglary on the 700 block of East Force Street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
A Valdosta police officer was patrolling the area near East Jane Street, noticing a man pushing a grocery cart containing “several items of value” including electronics, jewelry and tools, stated a police report released Wednesday.
The burglary call came in shortly after and the items reported were the same as what the patrolman saw in the man’s grocery cart, according to the report.
An investigation included witnesses who confirmed the break-in of the residence where the items were stolen and that some of the items were later recovered.
Willie Thomas, 38, was transported to the Lowndes County Jail on a felony burglary charge, the statement read.
“We are extremely proud of our officer’s thorough investigation which led to the victim getting his belongings back and the offender being arrested quickly,” Lt. Scottie Johns said. “We also want to thank the citizens who assisted in this case, their information proved to be invaluable.”
