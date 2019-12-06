VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested after a purse-snatching incident last week, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At about 11:30 a.m., an off-duty detective was in the area of the 200 block of Jones Street when he heard a woman yelling for help, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. The woman said a man had snatched her purse and run. The detective saw the suspect running with a purse, pursued him and detained him until other officers arrived, the statement said. Officers were able to return the woman's belongings to her.
A search of the suspect turned up cocaine, marijuana and narcotics tools, the statement said.
Christopher Locks, 24, of Valdosta is charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to the police.
“We are so proud of this detective that was off-duty, working on a residence, who quickly jumped into action when he heard a victim yelling for help. Because of this detective’s actions, this offender was quickly apprehended and the victim was able to get her property back,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
