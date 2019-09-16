Man arrested for fake 911 call

VALDOSTA — A phony 911 call had officers scrambling Thursday to find non-existent attackers and led to an arrest, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At about 8:40 a.m., a man called 911 and reported he had been physically assaulted and robbed by five unknown men, the statement said. He told dispatchers the attackers had left the scene in a car.
Officers quickly responded to the area — the 2100 block of Bemiss Road — but could not find the attackers, police said.
As officers spoke with the man, parts of his story didn't add up; a check of video in the area found he had not been robbed, according to the statement. When he was searched, several empty baggies with residue of Alpha PVP, a street drug also known as "flakka," was found, police said.
Keith Williams, 28, of Valdosta is charged with felony providing a false statement to law enforcement and felony possession of narcotics equipment, the statement said. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“When Williams called 911 and reported that he was robbed, due to the type of crime reported, numerous officers responded quickly to the area. This false report not only wasted a lot of our officers' time, but it also put their lives at risk while they responded,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.