VALDOSTA – A warrant led to a man being arrested on drug charges at the 600 block of East Jane Street Saturday, according to authorities Monday.
Valdosta police officers were patrolling the area about 5:30 p.m. when they noticed the man, the report states.
According to authorities, the officers knew the man had a warrant for his arrest and detained him.
Cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and promethazine were all found on his person, the VPD report states.
Lemond Whitfield, 28, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of possession of Schedule I substance MDMA, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing complex, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of Schedule V controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent and possession of cocaine with intent, police said.
