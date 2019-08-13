Man arrested for auto theft

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested on a charge of theft by entering an auto early Tuesday morning along the 2400 block of Seth Place.
Willie Jones, 35, is in Lowndes County Jail on a felony charge of theft by entering, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
A witness notified the VPD at about 3 a.m. that a suspect was “rummaging” through a toolbox in a pickup truck belonging to someone else, according to a statement.
Officers responded and saw Jones going through the toolbox, the statement said.
“This witness clearly cared about her neighbors and her community,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “Her quick actions most assuredly prevented others from becoming victims and allowed the officers the time to get the offender before he could flee the area.”
