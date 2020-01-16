Man arrested after violent home invasion

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces charges after a home invasion turned violent Wednesday, police said.
At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of North Oak Street on a home invasion call, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday. Police were told a man had broken in and pointed a handgun at someone; one of the victims was physically assaulted, the statement said.
Officers located a suspect and took him to the Lowndes County Jail without incident.
Matthew Standaland, 23, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony home invasion in the first degree, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor battery, according to police.
No serious injuries were reported, and this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, the statement said.
“Luckily the victim was not seriously injured or worse in this case. Our officers did a great job investigating this case and getting the offender off the streets in such a timely manner,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
