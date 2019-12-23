VALDOSTA – A hit and run resulted in multiple charges last week as a man attempted to flee on foot after striking the back of a vehicle with his vehicle, according to a statement released Monday by the Valdosta Police Department.
A Valdosta police officer was in the 100 block of North Troup Street when she noticed a vehicle driving erratically at approximately 3:13 p.m., according to a VPD statement.
The vehicle then struck the back of another vehicle and the driver began to run on foot, the statement said. As officers began to chase him, he jumped into the bed of a truck that was traveling through the area and, upon the truck stopping abruptly, Nash jumped from the truck and continued running.
He proceeded to grab a female who was trying to get into her vehicle outside of a business and attempted to force his way inside her vehicle, which had a small child in the backseat, according to the statement.
The woman attempted to keep him from entering her vehicle, giving officers enough time to catch up and pull him from the vehicle. He began to violently resist officers and pulled two separate taser-type weapons from two officers, deploying them in an attempt to hit the officers, the statement said.
During the struggle, the man attempted to bite several officers, hitting one in the forearm, and attempted to pull several firearms from officers' holsters, according to the statement.
Eventually, he was secured and placed in a patrol vehicle to be transported to Lowndes County Jail. During transport, he pulled a piece of radar equipment out of the back window of a patrol car and tried to continue to damage the patrol vehicle.
According to the statement, an investigation showed that the vehicle he was driving had been stolen earlier that day.
Several officers received minor abrasions during the struggle and several pieces of equipment were damaged.
Heyward Nash, 38, of Valdosta was transported to Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony theft by taking motor vehicle, felony aggravated assault, two felony counts of removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, felony interference with government property, three felony counts obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, numerous traffic offenses, according to the VPD.
“We are thankful that no citizens or officers were seriously injured with this offender’s reckless disregard for others during his careless actions. The outcome of this incident could have been much worse. We are grateful for the citizens who tried to assist our officers in getting the dangerous person off the streets,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
