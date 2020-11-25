VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested Tuesday following a gunfire incident in the city, police said.
At 3:13 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road after several 911 calls about someone shooting a gun in the parking lot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found three vehicles with numerous bullet holes. Officers also located a bullet hole in a window of an apartment, where a bullet had gone through the front room, police said.
Witnesses said people were standing near an apartment talking when a suspect began randomly shooting a gun in the area.
As officers investigated the incident, witnesses said the suspect was walking on South Fry Street. Officers contacted the suspect and recovered a handgun with an extended magazine from his pockets, along with a small amount of marijuana, the statement said. Officers located more than 28 spent shell casings in the parking lot.
Avery Corbett, 25, of Valdosta is charged with three felony counts of damage to property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and reckless conduct, the police statement said.
“We are very thankful that no one was injured during this incident. This offender’s reckless actions put numerous lives in danger, and we are grateful for the witnesses who came forward to help us locate him,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
