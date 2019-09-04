Man arrested after resisting police

VALDOSTA — Police discovered a gun while struggling with a suspect after answering a domestic dispute call, according to a report released Wednesday.
Sammy Eubanks, 26, of Lakeland is charged with a misdemeanor giving a false name to officers, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, felony possession of drug-related objects and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
He also has active arrest warrants from Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, according to the VPD.
According to a Valdosta Police Department report, at 6:41 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Sawgrass Drive. A 911 dispatcher told police the offender left the scene and gave them a description of the suspect.
Officers searched the area for a man matching the description and made contact with the suspect in the 2900 block of Tara Drive, the reports states.
The suspect gave police a false name and date of birth. According to the report, officers quickly realized the personal information was fake.
When police tried detaining the suspect, he ran away. An officer chased him and caught the suspect by tackling him to the ground, the report states.
But the man resisted police and kept one of his hands underneath his body. The report states as officers began pulling his arm from underneath him, the suspect threw a handgun.
Eventually, officers secured him and learned his true identity. Police learned he was wanted in Lanier County on an aggravated assault charge, the report states.
Officers also found unknown pills in his possession that have been sent to the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for identification.
Eubanks was transported to Lowndes County Jail.
“Thank goodness that there were no serious injuries during this incident," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "I am proud of our officers who did a great job arresting this violent offender, who was reaching for a gun that was underneath him.
"This is another example of an offender making things worse for himself and the police, instead of just cooperating with our officers who are doing their job.”
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
