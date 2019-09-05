Man arrested after gun fired in Valdosta neighborhood

VALDOSTA — A convicted felon was arrested after a gun was fired outside of a Valdosta home.
Searcy Donald McClure IV, 29, of Valdosta was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on the night of Sept. 4, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Gornto Road at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call of a woman screaming and a gunshot, the report states.
When police arrived, witnesses told police a man had a gun and fired outside of the Gornto Road home, the report states.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.
“When someone discharges a firearm without regard of others’ safety, it is reckless in nature, and the offender needs to be held accountable for their actions,” Lt. Scottie Johns said. “We are thankful for the citizen who came forward to help our officers get this firearm and offender off the streets, preventing any further incidents from occurring.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.