Man arrested after attempt to kidnap baby from mother's arms

VALDOSTA — A man has been arrested after an attempt to pull a baby away from the child's mother, Valdosta police reported Monday.
Officers arrested a man Thursday on an attempted kidnapping charge, according to the police department.
At about noon, police responded to the 300 block of Norman Drive on a report of an attempted kidnapping, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A woman told officers a man walked up to her and grabbed her infant son by the arm while she was holding him and unsuccessfully tried to pull the child away from her. Then he grabbed the woman's arm and pulled it, the statement said.
Police located the suspect nearby.
Harry Dotson, 45, of Omega was jailed on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony (kidnapping), misdemeanor public drunkenness, misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor simple battery, according to the police statement. No one was harmed during the incident.
Police said it appeared to be a stranger-to-stranger incident.
“We are grateful for the victim immediately notifying us and for the citizens that observed the incident assisting our officers with their investigation which led to the offender's quick arrest and incarceration,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
