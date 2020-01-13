Mama Stone playing January gigs at Ashley Street

VALDOSTA – Valdosta-based band Mama Stone will be performing throughout January at Ashley Street Station.
The alternative indie rock band has been on the scene since last January and has played regular gigs in Valdosta since its inception. The music has been described as a variety of sounds such as funk, soul, punk, jazz, reggae, rockabilly and more fusions.
At the beginning of January, the band began playing regular Thursday shows at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
Upcoming show dates at Ashley Street are 10 p.m., Jan. 16, 23 and 30.
For more information on Mama Stone or to check out the band's music, visit mamastonemusic.com.
The Valdosta Daily Times hosts a podcast called “Off The Record” and Mama Stone will be a guest on an upcoming episode. Off The Record VDT can be found on Spotify on The Valdosta Daily Times website.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
