Mallard named Wiregrass Student of the Year

VALDOSTA – After two rounds of interviews, Jacquelyn Mallard, radiologic technology student, was named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2020 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner.
Mallard "has always been driven to fix things that were broken, so she enrolled in the automotive technology program at Wiregrass, college officials said.
“What I thought was just a hobby has turned into a passion and established a prominent path to a promising future,” Mallard said.
She is enrolled in Wiregrass’ auto collision repair technology program after successfully completing the automotive technology program.
She attributes her success to the hands-on skills training through practical scenarios in completing live work, along with the tactile and kinesthetic curriculum where she received one-on-one support from her instructors, college officials said. She will be competing in SkillsUSA this year and is a member of the Student Government Association.
GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges, as well as one Board of Regents college with a technical education division.
Mallard competed against nine nominees from Wiregrass’ four campuses in Valdosta, Douglas, Fitzgerald and Sparks before being named as one of the top four nominees, and now college winner. The runners-up were Rose Sysskind, practical nursing, Valdosta campus; Megan Wolfe, automotive technology, Valdosta Campus; and Keith Wright, barbering, Valdosta campus, college officials said.
Mallard was nominated by Roy Bramley, her auto collision repair technology instructor.
“From day one, she came in with a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and completed all assigned tasks well ahead of her peers," he said. "She requested to be my Skills USA collision contestant the first week of class, and has put many extra hours in training while working a part-time job, and running her own business. I know she will be successful in whatever path she decides to take in life and business.”
Mallard will now advance to regional judging in late February.
In April, she will learn if she is one of the nine state finalists at the State GOAL Awards Ceremony in Atlanta, college officials said.
A panel of leaders from the business, industry and government sectors will interview the finalists and choose one to be the 2020 State GOAL winner and the recipient of the GOAL medallion. The grand prize also includes a new car, courtesy of KIA, the statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program.
"I was shocked," Mallard said. "It was honestly unexpected and I was just happy to have been nominated. After the initial shock, I felt honored to receive such a prestigious title and completely humbled to be selected to represent Wiregrass. Without the motivation and support from the other students, faculty and staff members, I would not be the student or person I am today to even be in a position to go to the regional competition and serve as a representative. So, I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity and I am excited for what lies ahead.”
For more information about the auto collision repair program and other programs, visit wiregrass.edu. Spring semester classes start Jan. 8.
