VALDOSTA – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple stores within the Valdosta Mall have either reduced hours or closed temporarily due to concerns.
A’Kira Latson, mall marketing coordinator, has released a list of store changes that includes Dallas Wayne Boot Company and American Eagle.
The mall has increased cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing throughout the building including areas that are considered to have high foot-traffic, according to mall officials.
Restrooms, play areas, mall entrances, door handles, changing stations and trash cans are a few areas especially getting attention, mall officials said.
Mall management asks customers and employees to follow guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
“For any questions or concerns regarding individual stores, guests are urged to call ahead,” Latson said in a statement. “At this time, the sitting area in the food court is still open; however, tables and chairs have been reduced to create more open space.”
A full list of store changes:
- Dallas Wayne, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday—Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Lane Bryant, closed until further notice
- Torrid, closed through March 30
- American Eagle, closed through March 30
- Journey’s, closed until further notice
- Chick-fil-A, carryout only
- Mandarin Express, closed until further notice
- Zale’s, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Claire’s, closed through March 27
- Carter’s, closed until further notice
- Rue 21, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday,
- Justice, reduced hours, noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Belk, closed through March 27
- Sassy Babies to Ladies, closed until further notice
- Foot Locker, closed until March 30
- Envy Boutique, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- JCPenney, closed until further notice
- Buckle, closed until further notice
- Victoria’s Secret, closed through March 30
- Bath & Body Works, closed through March 30
- Hot Topic, closed through March 30
- Piercing Pagoda, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Elite Gaming, reduced hours, noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Boost Mobile, closed until further notice
- Bed, Bath & Beyond, reduced hours, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
- Ross Dress for Less, reduced hours, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday 8:30-8 and 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
- The Children’s Place, closed until further notice
- T-Mobile, reduced hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday
- Ulta, closed until further notice
- Old Navy, closed until further notice
- Sunglass Hut, closed until further notice
- Spencer’s, closed until further notice
* Note these are the schedules and status of the mall stores as of Wednesday afternoon.
