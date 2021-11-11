Mall hosts Shot & Shop Vaccination Clinic

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mall is partnering with the South Health District to promote COVID-19 vaccination.
The event is scheduled for 3-7 p.m., Nov. 19, mall representatives said in a statement.
People getting shots will be "rewarded with gift cards ranging from $10 to $50 for redemption at Valdosta Mall retailers while supplies last," they said.
The Shot & Shop clinic will take place at the Valdosta Mall main plaza entrance across from Ulta. Pre-registration is required for all participants to ensure that South Health District will have the proper quantities of vaccines available.
Register at: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/. All three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) will be offered at the pop-up clinic, mall representatives said.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/ValdostaMall or visit website https://www.shopvaldostamall.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.