VALDOSTA – The new school year is approaching and so is Valdosta Mall’s annual Back-to-School KidsFest.
The community event is hosted 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in front of the Dallas Wayne store at the mall with activities for students of any age and parents.
Unique to this year, officers from the Valdosta Police, Hahira Police and Remerton Police departments will offer tours of their vehicles.
The Georgia State Patrol will offer vehicle tours and will conduct recruiting, A’Kira Latson, mall marketing coordinator, said.
Representatives from South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services will also be present.
“We wanted to do something with the community and our local public safety departments to foster that relationship between the public safety departments, us and the community,” Latson said.
Activities consist of a wacky hair booth, bounce houses, a craft station and a game truck. The Boy Scouts of America will teach knot-tying.
Prizes and giveaways include school supplies, and there will be light refreshments.
“We are thrilled to offer this free and fun event to our customers,” Tim Nolan, mall general manager, said in a statement. “In addition to taking advantage of back-to-school sales and deals, our KidsFest event is a fun way to win school supplies for the coming year.”
Visit shopvaldostamall.com or facebook.com/valdostamall for more information.
