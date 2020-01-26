VALDOSTA – Darrell Moore, Valdosta State University executive director of the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact, recently spoke to the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The hearing addressed concerns regarding the census in smaller communities and how the census impacts a number of issues, such as education, health-care and infrastructure programs.
“It was a great opportunity to highlight what we are doing and doing within the 41-county area,” Moore said of the hearing.
Before Moore worked for Valdosta State University, he served on the development authority in Colquitt County and, for the 2010 Census, he was on a committee that implemented a plan to secure an accurate count for that community.
Through these efforts, Colquitt County saw an 8.19% increase in population while the majority of other counties reported a population decline. The increase allowed Colquitt County to promote the community in a variety of ways.
When Moore began his job with VSU, he knew that the diverse, 41-county area would require specific strategies designed for the region. As Moore stated in his testimony, he and staff met with leadership in all of the counties and regional organizations throughout South Georgia to discuss best practices.
From focus groups and a statewide marketing committee, a comprehensive marketing plan was developed. Posters that target different demographics, table tents for restaurant tables and billboards are a few of the things that can be found throughout the 41 counties.
Beginning this month, VSU will deliver 65,000 posters and 45,000 table tents to 48 Georgia counties. Coloring pages for children will be distributed.
“I think the hearing went really well,” Moore said. “We received a lot of questions. I'm cautiously optimistic.”
Moore said he hopes that through awareness and education, people will participate because they will understand the importance of the census.
The census determines elected representation, determines planning decisions about community services, affects business planning and expansion and affects funding for education, health-care, infrastructure and social programs. For these reasons, Moore stresses the importance of every person being counted.
“We've tried to make it simple so we don't overwhelm people with too much information,” Moore said.
For people concerned about fraud, Moore said anyone who comes to a house will have proper identification and the most personal census question is phone number. All other questions are not invasive and are kept confidential.
The official census day is April 1 although mailers will be sent prior to that date. The census is also hiring people to lend a hand. More information can be found at census.gov or to contact locally an e-mail can be sent to cri@valdosta.edu.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.