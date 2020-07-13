VALDOSTA — Tractor beams haven’t been invented yet — at least not to the public’s knowledge.
They might not always lead to the desired outcome in alien movies, but being sucked off the ground and into a spaceship seems more efficient than languishing in security lines at the airport.
Until beam technology catches up, Brittnie Villano has you covered.
Villano loves moons and wanted to start a business selling art about space. That led her to the logical next step of making little pieces depicting a spaceship vacuuming up a cow in its tractor beam.
The owner of Greetings Outer Space, Villano spent Saturday participating as a vendor for the first time at Makers Market in Downtown Valdosta selling far-out wall hangings, necklaces and little UFO abductions.
Originally from Southern California, she’s lived the past two years in Valdosta and finally was able to transform her artistic aspirations into a reality.
“This is my very, very first market ever,” she said.
A sunny and sweltering Saturday morning, residents walked to different vendors populating the market with sweat on their brows and drinks in their hands.
Villano’s tye dye theme and alien wares were unmistakable for people wandering around though.
Her outpost included cows and glitter frozen in a flying saucer’s epoxy beam and other knick knacks about the universe.
“I picked the universe because it’s all-encompassing,” she said. “…Basically, we’re floating in outer space too so we’re all in the same spaceship kinda floating around.”
The Makers Market event first started in April 2019 and happens on the second Saturday of the month from April to December. An evolution of Farm Days, it was designed to expand from just produce into the arts and handmade items.
Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator at Main Street Valdosta, helps organize and coordinate Makers Market. So far, it’s been a pleasant surprise during its relatively short existence, Thrasher said.
“Makers Market has completely exceeded every single expectation that we ever had for it,” she said. “We get hundreds and hundreds of applications throughout the year.”
In addition to new vendors being able to show off their wares, businesses downtown have benefited from the event, Thrasher said, to the point that restaurants at the June Makers Market all had wait times of an hour and a half for lunch.
“That just doesn’t happen often,” she said. “So while people were waiting, they shopped.”
If lunchgoers need a snack while in line or just want to shirk the whole dining experience itself, Kelsey Griggs offers baked goods for anyone with a carb hankering.
Griggs, owner of Kelsey’s Bake Away, started her small business in August 2019 out of Lake Park because she wanted better sourdough locally.
“That’s actually why I started my business because I love sourdough bread,” Griggs said. “I couldn’t get the kind I really liked around here, so I started making it and decided to sell it.”
Her first time selling at the market was last September where she offered sourdough types ranging from country white to lemon rosemary. Her business has expanded to sweet rolls, speciality breads and cakes, in addition to her sourdough staples.
Griggs hit a new milestone last month at Makers Market. Although she couldn’t offer samples due to COVID-19, she sold out of the day’s inventory.
“That was actually the first time ever I completely sold out at a market,” she said. “I usually go home with a handful of things. Just enough for my kids to eat.”
Griggs said she understands people are tired of being trapped inside their homes during the pandemic and wants to provide some treats for those venturing outside of their confines.
Despite pushing back the event’s restart from April to June, Thrasher was encouraged by the attendance and hoped Makers Market becomes a staple of downtown.
“Our hope for Makers Market is to be able to keep it going for a long time,” she said. “We know that things run their course, it happens sometimes. But the cool thing about Makers Market is, it’s different every month.”
