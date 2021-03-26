VALDOSTA – The April Makers Markets will be back in downtown next month.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square. Valdosta Main Street hosts the event.
At least 40 vendors are scheduled for the event.
Past vendors have been Greetings Outer Space, Kelsey's Bake Away, GUD Coffee and others.
Vendors are accepted throughout the year, organizers have said in the past.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the Makers Market can visit valdostamainstreet.com.
Call (229) 259-3577 for more information.
