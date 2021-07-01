Makers Market to be held downtown

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street brings back Makers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., July 10, around the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
The market is held monthly to showcase art creators, produce growers, etc.
Past vendors have been Urban Garden, Parker Farms, Lemonade and Chill, Kickin' K Soap Company, Valdosta Kettle Works, Schmoe Farm, Lane's Wreaths, the Flower Gallery and GG's Peppers.
Applications for market vendors are always being accepted, according to Main Street staff in the past.
Visit facebook.com/downtownvaldosta for more information.
