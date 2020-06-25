Makers Market returns to downtown

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta plans another Makers Market.
The next market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the corner of Lee Street between Hill and Central avenues. The location is the previous site of Food Truck Thursday.
More than 30 vendors are planned, according to organizers.
There will be food and music, according to organizers.
The market returned mid-June for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator, previously said all vendor areas are spaced 10 feet apart, hand sanitizer will be available at every booth and vendors were asked to wear masks at the June market.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.