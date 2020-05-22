Maker's Market returns to downtown

VALDOSTA – After a brief hiatus, the Downtown Valdosta Maker's Market returns 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
The market was originally scheduled to start in April but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be postponed. It happens the second Saturday monthly through December.
Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator at Valdosta Main Street, said vendors are required to wear masks and will be spaced six feet and 10 feet apart.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor booth and signs will remind people to keep six feet apart.
Anyone who is sick or has been exposed to anyone who is sick is asked to not attend the market, Thrasher said.
“We are excited to get things moving again downtown,” she said.
More information: valdostamainstreet.com; (229) 259-3577; or Downtown Valdosta Main Street on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.