VALDOSTA – Makers Market returned Saturday with a packed house, or rather, packed lawn.
This marked the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that the market has taken place. Valdosta Main Street took necessary precautions to maintain safety for bother vendors and shoppers.
Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program coordinator, said all vendor areas were spaced 10 feet apart, hand sanitizer was available at every booth and vendors were asked to wear masks.
To provide additional space, the market was moved to Lee Street, between Hill Avenue and Central Avenue, in the area where Food Truck Thursdays were held last year.
The move from the traditional historic Lowndes County Courthouse location allowed for a packed market with all 32 vendor spots filled.
“We are excited to be getting back to what we love to do even if it looks a little different,” Thrasher said. “It is certainly a step in a positive direction for downtown and all of the small businesses around our district.”
It may have looked different, but it didn't stop crowds from showing up.
First time Makers Market vendor GUD Coffee gave out free samples and sold growlers. Barista Trey Ekker felt it was a good experience and one the business will definitely participate in again.
It also brought back Makers Market favorites, such as Jeraldine Houston, better known as “The Peanut Lady.” She and her popular boiled peanuts and sweets were at every market last year and she said she was happy to return for 2020.
Houston said as long as the market keeps going, she will too.
Downtown Valdosta had a great 2019 and was off to a good start in 2020, Thrasher said, adding she is excited to see it get back to where it was going.
“Although we've had a few road blocks and kinks, we are committed to continuing the promotion of our downtown through community events just like this in the second half of 2020,” Thrasher said. “Valdosta Main Street, along with all the small business owners in downtown, want to provide a place that the community can come together to live, work and play right in the heart of our city.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
