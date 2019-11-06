Makers Market comes to downtown

VALDOSTA – Arts, falafels, candles and flowers will all be offered at the Makers Market this weekend.
Valdosta Main Street is sponsoring the market 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, near the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square downtown.
The city gathering, which consists of farmers and crafters, largely features Lowndes County participants, said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator.
Vendors are The Urban Garden, KC Crafts, Kelsey's Bakeaway, Candacey's Creations, Valdosta Kettle Corn, Spilled Wine Cork Rings, Funky Flower Foto Booth, Victory Farms, Raintree Crafts, Walter Hobbs, Mandolin Wings and South Georgia Woodworkers.
PAWS VSU — Pets Are Worth Saving — will be at the market promoting an upcoming adoption event, Thrasher said.
Rob Evans and Zane Ally will provide live music.
Applications are being accepted for the December Makers Market. Visit valdostamainstreet.com, or call (229) 259-3577, for more information.
