Makers Market comes back to downtown

VALDOSTA – Local homegrown and handmade items will be showcased downtown at the first Makers Market of the year.
The recurring weekend event will kickoff at 9 a.m., April 11 and then be held the second Saturday of each month from April through December at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
“Makers Market is a fun event that not only showcases the amazing artistic, farming and culinary talent in our area, it is also a great opportunity to showcase everything Downtown Valdosta has to offer as a whole,” said Rachel Thrasher, Valdosta Main Street program director.
Past markets have included items such as falafels, arts, homemade grits, candles and flowers
Applications are currently being accepted, according to organizers. The vendor fee is $35.
Organizers said all of the funding goes back into promoting downtown Valdosta.
